8Th Pay Commission Update: Unions Seek Pension Revision, 2026 Rollout

Although the Union Cabinet has approved the Eighth Pay Commission, unions are vocal in their demand for changes to its Terms of Reference and pension revision. The unions have demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The ToR should specify a timeline. The Confederation of Central Govt Employees notes previous commissions were implemented every 10 years: 4th (1986), 5th (1996), 6th (2006), 7th (2016).

Based on this pattern, the 8th Pay Commission should be effective from Jan 1, 2026. The union has asked PM Modi to state this clearly in the Terms of Reference to avoid confusion.