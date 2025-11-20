Samantha Ruth Prabhuchaitanya To Malaika Aroraarbaaz: 5 Bollywood Splits Where The Women Were Targeted

In celebrity divorces, it's often the woman who gets blamed, even when nobody knows the whole story. Here's a look at some actresses who were criticised when their marriages ended.

After she and Naga Chaitanya split, rumors flew. Fans blamed her, saying she chose her career over starting a family or even having an affair.

When her 19-year marriage to Arbaaz Khan ended, she was accused of using his family for fame and money, then dumping him. She's now with Arjun Kapoor.

After her split from Saif Ali Khan, he publicly called their relationship 'awful' and claimed she demanded a huge alimony payment when he had 'no money'.

When she and Hrithik Roshan split after 17 years, rumors spread that she had an affair with Arjun Rampal, making her the reason for the divorce in the public's eye.

Her marriage to Abhinav Kohli hit the rocks in 2019 when she filed a domestic abuse complaint against him. Her daughter Palak also backed her up on social media.