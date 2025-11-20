Mushfiqur Rahim Hits Century In 100Th Test, Joins Elite Company

Bangladesh's seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim joined an elite group of batters to have scored a century in their 100th Test match. He became the first-ever Bangladesh player to cross the milestone of playing 100 Test matches. Rahim scored a valiant 106 off 214 deliveries to help his team to ascendancy in the second Test against Ireland.

An Exclusive Club

Rahim joins the likes of Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, and Graeme Smith in achieving the historic feat, according to the ICC website. An exception among the 11 batters who have done the aforementioned is ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting, who scored centuries in both innings of his 100th Test match against South Africa in Sydney back in 2006. The latest batters to have done so before Rahim were Joe Root (2021) and David Warner (2022).

Bangladesh Dominates Second Test

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Bangladesh established a firm hand by finishing Day 1 in Dhaka with 292 runs on the board at the loss of four wickets. Rahim finished unbeaten at 99.

The 38-year-old would cross past triple digits early on Day 2 for the 13th time in his Test career. His innings, laced with five boundaries, have put the hosts in a promising position to sweep the two-match series.

The hosts had nabbed a victory by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Sylhet to go 1-0 up in the series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)