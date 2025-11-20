Get The Bum Off The Air: Donald Trump Slams Jimmy Kimmel Once Again, Demands ABC Drop His Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump lashed out at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a fiery post on Truth Social, accusing ABC of keeping 'a man with NO TALENT' on the air. He questioned network executives and television syndicates in the same post.

Trump wrote,“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!! (sic).”

Trump's attack follows renewed tension after Kimmel's show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', was reinstated by ABC in September. The comedian had previously been suspended following controversial remarks about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk - comments that sparked backlash from affiliates and political figures alike.

Why did Trump make this post?

Trump's explosive post on Truth Social can be seen as a direct reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's recent pointed mockery. Just days earlier, Kimmel had launched a nearly full monologue squarely at Trump, sharply criticising his handling of the Epstein documents issue and his decision to host Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a state dinner.

Kimmel joked,“I have been 'following the path of Hurricane Epstein... it is a category 5,'” and raised uncomfortable questions:“What did the president know? And how old were these women when he knew it?” He further ridiculed Trump for his relationship with Congress, saying that although lawmakers passed a bill to make Epstein files public, the president might try to“bury” them anyway.

Kimmel's mockery didn't stop there. He speculated with biting humour whether the Department of Justice would truly release all of the files, or whether Trump would order investigations to keep them hidden - joking that perhaps Trump would“pull a Taylor Swift” and present a self-serving“Donny's version” of the Epstein documents.

He also criticised Trump's state dinner with the Saudi crown prince, condemning the guest list - which included prominent conservative figures - as“so cartoonishly evil, we might actually need Austin Powers to defeat them.”

Watch Jimmy's monologue here:

It can only be assumed that it is in this context that Trump's post calling Kimmel“a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS” - and demanding ABC“get the bum off the air!!!” - takes shape.

Rather than simply attacking Kimmel 's entertainment value, Trump is pushing back on a very personal political critique, one that touches on high-stakes issues: allegations of sexual misconduct, transparency, and ties to foreign power.

By attacking Kimmel's legitimacy as a performer, Trump is also attempting to undermine the credibility of the critique itself - framing it not as serious journalism or political commentary, but as the rantings of a talk-show host with no worth.