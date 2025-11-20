The Future Of War Is The Future Of Society

MENAFN - Asia Times) The most prophetic post I've ever written wasn't about economics - well, not directly at least. It was about military technology. I'm not much of an expert in that subject, but I managed to make some predictions that were unpopular at the time but which have been borne out spectacularly in the years since.

The original article, written for Quartz, was in 2013, but right now I can only find this republished version from 2020. Here's what I wrote:

That was 12 years ago. At the time, when I floated this idea on Twitter, people jumped to scoff at it. They told me that electronic warfare would be too powerful for drones to overcome, that drones wouldn't have the firepower to dominate the battlefield and so on. They pointed out - quite correctly - that when it comes to military technology, I don't have any expertise.

And yet, as of 2025, my prediction has been utterly vindicated. Reports from the battlefield in Ukraine tell of a battlefield so completely dominated by drone warfare that experts are forced to go out of their way to argue that traditional artillery still has a role. Here's Michael Kofman (my favorite Ukraine expert):

Other reports all tell the same story.

The drone is increasingly regarded as the infantryman's basic weapon. The US Army is ordering a million drones to equip its soldiers (a war would require many, many times that). Drones are replacing artillery, now having the capability to take out infantry, tanks, artillery, and basically anything else at a fairly long range.

Strike drones are supplementing bombers and long-range missiles as a way of dealing damage behind the lines; Ukraine's drone strikes are degrading Russia's oil industry from thousands of miles away.

And drone technology is still in its infancy. Currently, drones are still piloted by humans. This makes them subject to electronic warfare that jams the link between pilot and drone, forcing them to use spools of fiber-optic cable to maintain a secure connection.

And it means that drone operators have to stay somewhat near the front, exposing them to enemy strikes. Skilled human operators are a valuable resource that limits the amount of drones that can be used at once.

This is about to change. Advances in AI are going to enable drones to behave autonomously - the“killer robots” out of a science fiction novel. In fact, Ukraine has already experimented with autonomous drone swarms.

Drones are going to first supplement and then replace boats, fighter jets, submarines, and every other manned weapon of war. Human infantry and human-crewed vehicles will become obsolete due to their sheer expense. Soldiers and big vehicles cost a lot; drones cost much less.

All of these predictions are fairly obvious and easy to make. AI is only getting better. And machines are generally cheaper than humans, who are only going to get more expensive over time.[1] Those two facts are all I really needed[2] in order to predict the rise of drones back in 2013, and neither has changed since then.

What happens next is harder to foresee. Obviously, everyone will look for ways to shoot down swarms of drones. At first, this will involve very fast guns, like Rheinmetall's Skyranger. A drone is cheap, but a bullet is cheaper.

Even cheaper, eventually, will be a puff of light; laser weapons are being developed that can shoot down drones cheaply, quickly, and very accurately. Eventually, we may see big battleships and tanks bristling with point defense lasers force their way through swarms of drones, while defenders try to take them out with big, fast missiles.

Maybe that will result in the return of WW2-style maneuver warfare. Or maybe missiles will cheaply take down any big vehicle, creating static battlefields more like World War 1 (or the current Ukraine war), where the only way to win is to have your economy produce more drones than the enemy. Recall that I'm not actually an expert in military technology, so I can't say how this will shake out. I'm not sure if anyone knows yet.

But what I do think is very likely is that the organization of human societies will have to change. Take a look at the long-term history of warfare. Our numbers are pretty patchy, but as far as we can tell, there have been three really big waves of warfare over the last millennium:

The Mongol conquests in the 1200s (and follow-up conquerors in the 1300s like Timur)The Thirty Years' War and the fall of the Ming Dynasty in China in the 1600sThe World Wars and communist revolutions of the 1900s

People argue a lot over why there were these three big outbreaks of war all over the world. Some blame climate change, while others blame patterns of trade, population growth, and so on. But I think one big plausible factor is military technology.

Each of the three waves of war coincides with a dominant package of military technology. The Mongols ran circles around their opponents with stirrup-equipped horses, and outranged them with recurved bows. The wars of the 1600s represented the peak of gunpowder warfare, while the wars of the 20th century were the peak of industrial warfare - planes, tanks, metal ships, and so on.