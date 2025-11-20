Russian Troops Attack Kramatorsk With Drones, Causing Destruction
“Tonight, November 20, Kramatorsk came under fire. At 1:30 a.m., Russian troops struck the private sector using Geran-2 UAVs. Five private houses, a store, and a non-residential building were damaged,” the statement said.Read also: Air defense forces intercept 106 out of 136 Russian drones
It is noted that there were no casualties.
As reported, Russian invaders injured two residents of Donetsk Oblas over the past day, November 19.
Photo: Facebook/Kramatorsk City Council
