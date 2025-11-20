Kazakhstan Set To Inaugurate Trade House In Belarus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Trade House will open in Belarus, Trend reports via the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The decision to establish a Trade House in Belarus was reached during a meeting in Minsk between Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

The Kazakh Trade House is intended to function as a permanent platform for advancing the presence of Kazakh goods in the Belarusian market. Its implementation will proceed in stages and will be coordinated by QazTrade, an agency operating under Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

In the initial phase, the parties will identify the range of Kazakh products to be promoted, as well as the principal retail channels through which they will be distributed in Belarusian stores. Subsequent steps will involve broadening the assortment of goods, developing partnership initiatives, and preparing for the establishment of physical retail outlets.

During their discussions, Shakkaliyev and Turchin also reviewed the trajectory of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, underscoring the sustained increase in trade turnover and the considerable potential for its further expansion.

"We see real potential for increasing mutual supplies. Kazakh companies are ready to explore new niches, and the mechanisms being developed will make this process more efficient," said Shakkaliyev.

According to the ministry, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus reached $739.5 million from January through August 2025, which is a 19.9 percent increase compared to the same period of 2024. Kazakhstan's exports to Belarus grew by 55.2 percent, reaching $183.2 million, while imports from Belarus amounted to $556.3 million, up 11.6 percent. Currently, there are 12 joint industrial projects worth $204 million, creating about 1,700 jobs.

The projects include the assembly of tractors, grain and forage harvesters, engines, fire and utility vehicles, lift equipment, as well as mining and quarrying machinery, all contributing to the deepening of Kazakhstan-Belarus industrial cooperation.