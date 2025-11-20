Senate Committee Approves Amendment To National Service Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – The Legal Committee of the Senate, chaired by Senator Ahmad Tbeishat, approved on Thursday the draft amendment to the National Service and Reserve Service Law of 2025, as received from the Lower House of Parliament.The amendment regulates provisions for implementing the National Service Program (Conscription), including criteria for deferment and the organization of training programs by the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army. These programs can be recognized by educational institutions as part of study requirements for university students liable for service, in accordance with Cabinet instructions, and count toward the obligations of National Service.It also removes provisions granting conscripts who complete military service priority in appointments within ministries, government departments, institutions, and private companies.