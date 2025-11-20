German Days Project Kicks Off In Jordanian Schools

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah and Germany's Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke on Wednesday sponsored the launch of the German Days project in Jordanian schools.The ceremony, held at King Abdullah II School for Excellence in Sahab and organized by the Goethe-Institut, comes within the strategic cooperation framework between the Ministry of Education's Directorate of Gifted and Outstanding Students Programs and the Goethe-Institut Jordan. The initiative marks a first step toward expanding the teaching of German in Jordanian public schools.In its first phase, the project will organize German Days in 10 Jordanian schools during the 2025–2026 academic year.The initiative offers an engaging introduction to the German language and promotes intercultural understanding. Its goal is to ensure sustainable access to participating schools through the Ministry of Education and to establish German as a long-term foreign-language option within the public-school system.The project also provides the Goethe-Institut with valuable insight into school structures and needs, helping guide future measures related to German-language education.For his part, Moltke stressed the importance of learning foreign languages as a gateway to understanding and engaging with other cultures confidently and effectively.Goethe-Institut Director Christian Diemer expressed enthusiasm for the ministry's desire to work with the institute to expand German-language instruction in more Jordanian schools, noting that the institute brings its global network and long-standing expertise to the project.He added that this effort will take time and that today's launch marks an initial step in introducing students to Germany and the German language, expressing hope that the project will spark interest among students.Attendees viewed various activities through which students learned basic German elements such as letters and pronunciation, simple vocabulary, numbers, colors, days of the week, and self-introduction phrases.All participating students received small gifts, and Tawjihi students attended a presentation on the importance of learning German and the services offered by the Goethe-Institut, including the Pre-Integration Information Center, which provides guidance on vocational training, work, and life in Germany.The Goethe-Institut expressed its appreciation to all partners involved in organizing the event, including the Ministry of Education, the Sahab Education Directorate, King Abdullah II School for Excellence, and the school staff and students for their warm reception and joint efforts in hosting the launch.