403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gulf Center Holds Meeting On English Teaching Strategies For Primary Schools
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabeeah
KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Arab States Educational Research Center (GASERC) held a meeting Thursday on "Strategies for Teaching and Learning English in Primary Schools," bringing together experts and education officials from member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States.
The center's Director Dr. Mohammad Al Sharika told KUNA that the meeting aimed to present the results of a program implemented by the Center on this topic, discuss effective strategies for teaching and learning English at the primary level, and exchange experiences from Gulf countries.
Al Sharika emphasized that the meeting reflects the Center's ongoing efforts to develop English curricula for primary education, which is a critical stage for children's linguistic, cognitive, and emotional growth.
He highlighted the importance of adopting a unified Gulf approach to teaching English, grounded in scientific research, global best practices, and objective analysis of local educational realities, to enhance language skills and prepare students for the demands of the 21st century.
The meeting included three main sessions focusing on global trends in English teaching, the current status of English education in Gulf primary schools, and methods to advance English teaching across member countries.
Participants issued key recommendations, including adopting evidence-based teaching methods, benefiting from leading international models, and implementing comprehensive teacher training programs.
They also stressed the importance of the communicative approach in primary English education, integrating 21st-century skills and technology-enhanced learning into curricula, and incorporating project-based educational activities aligned with effective curriculum design principles. (end)
mor
KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Arab States Educational Research Center (GASERC) held a meeting Thursday on "Strategies for Teaching and Learning English in Primary Schools," bringing together experts and education officials from member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States.
The center's Director Dr. Mohammad Al Sharika told KUNA that the meeting aimed to present the results of a program implemented by the Center on this topic, discuss effective strategies for teaching and learning English at the primary level, and exchange experiences from Gulf countries.
Al Sharika emphasized that the meeting reflects the Center's ongoing efforts to develop English curricula for primary education, which is a critical stage for children's linguistic, cognitive, and emotional growth.
He highlighted the importance of adopting a unified Gulf approach to teaching English, grounded in scientific research, global best practices, and objective analysis of local educational realities, to enhance language skills and prepare students for the demands of the 21st century.
The meeting included three main sessions focusing on global trends in English teaching, the current status of English education in Gulf primary schools, and methods to advance English teaching across member countries.
Participants issued key recommendations, including adopting evidence-based teaching methods, benefiting from leading international models, and implementing comprehensive teacher training programs.
They also stressed the importance of the communicative approach in primary English education, integrating 21st-century skills and technology-enhanced learning into curricula, and incorporating project-based educational activities aligned with effective curriculum design principles. (end)
mor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment