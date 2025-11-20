Delhi HC Passes Order Protecting Personality Rights Of Podcaster Raj Shamani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted an ad-interim protection to YouTube content creator and podcaster Raj Shamani, restraining several online platforms, anonymous entities, and businesses from misusing his name, voice, image, likeness, and trademarked podcast properties for commercial gain.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed an ex-parte order in a suit filed by Shamani and his company, seeking urgent relief against trademark infringement, copyright violation, impersonation, fake endorsements, AI-generated deepfakes, and unauthorised reproduction of his popular 'Figuring Out' podcast series.

Shamani, one of India's most-followed digital creators and host of the top-ranking podcast 'Figuring Out', told the Delhi High Court that several platforms, including booking websites, impersonation channels, and AI-enabled deepfake creators, were exploiting his persona and content without consent.

His lawyer highlighted Shamani's stature as a“known face”, with over 22.4 million followers, multiple global accolades, and marquee brand associations.

In its order, Justice Arora noted that several categories of infringing material had been placed on record, including AI-generated deepfakes, portals falsely offering bookings with Shamani, fake endorsements by companies selling water and supplements, Telegram bots impersonating him, and channels reposting his copyrighted podcast clips.

The Delhi High Court said that Shamani's personality traits -his name, likeness, voice, and image-constituted protectable elements of his personality and publicity rights.

“Plaintiff No. 1 is entitled to seek an injunction against the use of his personality rights by third parties for their commercial gains,” it observed, adding that morphed, fabricated, or vulgar content could severely damage reputation and goodwill.

The Delhi High Court directed the takedown of infringing posts and videos across six identified categories, including Meta, Google, YouTube, and Telegram.

As per the order, all unknown entities (John Does) uploading deepfakes, fake endorsements, or unauthorised clips must have their Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) disclosed to the plaintiffs by the platforms.

The Delhi HC also restrained Defendants 1 to 5, 10, 16, 19 and 20 from“directly or indirectly misusing, misappropriating or exploiting” Shamani's identity or trademark.

The matter will proceed before the Joint Registrar for completion of service and pleadings on December 24, 2025, and will return to the Bench on April 24, 2026.