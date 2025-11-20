Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Announces VVIP Terminal And Hangars, Enhancing Emirate's Appeal As A Global Entertainment And Tourism Hub



Luxury terminal and private jet hangars position the airport as a gateway for VVIPs to the Northern Emirates, just 15 minutes away from Emirate's premier beachfront attractions

Sheikh Salem, Chairman of RAK Airport: 'Announcement of world-class facilities marks a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah's continued emergence as a global destination' RAK International Airport within four hour's flying time of one third of the world's population, opening the door to VVIPs from across continents

DUBAI, NOVEMBER, 2025: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has announced at the Dubai Airshow the development of a VVIP terminal and private jet hangar, in a collaboration with Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment, that marks an important step forward in Ras Al Khaimah's journey to become a global entertainment and tourism hub, opening up the airport as a gateway for VVIPs to the Northern Emirates.

The airport has entered into an agreement with Falcon Executive Aviation to develop and operate a new 'Fixed Base Operation' facility, a key project within the Emirate's wider aviation and tourism growth strategy. The new facility, comprising a luxurious 1,500 sq m terminal, 8,000 sq m multi-purpose hangar and 9,000 sq m of apron and aircraft parking areas, leverages its strategic location just 15 minutes away from Ras Al Khaimah's premier beach resorts and the forthcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, enhancing the Emirate's ability to attract high-end travelers and private aviation clientele.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAK International Airport, said:“Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah's continued emergence as a global destination. The development of this world-class facility strengthens our aviation infrastructure and enhances the Emirate's ability to welcome high-value visitors, investors and partners from around the world. It underscores our ambition to expand our international reach while ensuring that every traveler's first impression of Ras Al Khaimah reflects the quality, sophistication and hospitality for which we are known.

“This launch also plays a vital role in driving the sustainable growth of our tourism sector. By integrating advanced technologies, adopting environmentally responsible design principles and supporting new forms of future mobility, we are building an ecosystem that aligns with our long-term development objectives. As we continue to diversify our economy and elevate our global standing, this project represents a forward-looking investment in the prosperity and resilience of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said:“Alex Group Investment expansion into Ras Al Khaimah marks a significant step in our long-term vision to elevate private aviation services across the UAE. This facility has been designed to match the growth and ambition of the Northern Emirates, combining luxury, operational capability and advanced sustainability standards. It reflects the hard work of our teams and our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure to support the next chapter of aviation in the region. This development also complements our existing services at Dubai Al Maktoum VIP Terminal, further strengthening Alex Group Investment presence across the country.”

The VVIP terminal will include a Royal lounge, four VVIP lounges, premium hospitality areas and a refined environment tailored to the needs of discreet, high-profile travelers. The surrounding airside infrastructure will accommodate the latest private aviation requirements, with ample aircraft parking, a helipad and space allocated for emerging vertical mobility solutions.

Built to international aviation standards, the facility will incorporate the Falcon Signature Experience and offer a high level of privacy, efficiency and personalized service. Its hangar complex is designed to support a range of private jets, including ultra-long-range aircraft, while providing maintenance and operational capabilities that meet the highest global benchmarks.

Sustainability is a core pillar of the project. The terminal and hangars are being designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, with plans to offset 35% of energy consumption via solar power generation, adopt fully electric ground support equipment and enable the use of sustainable aviation fuel. These measures will contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero operational emissions.

The development represents a significant investment into Ras Al Khaimah's aviation infrastructure and is expected to generate positive economic impact for the Emirate, which is within four hours' flying time of one third of the world's population. Construction is scheduled to take place over the next 15 months, with the facility scheduled to open in Q1 2027.

About Ras Al Khaimah International Airport:

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) is one of the UAE's fastest-growing aviation gateways, supporting the Emirate's expanding tourism and investment ambitions. In 2025, RAK Airport reported a 58% surge in passenger traffic and is set to welcome nearly one million travelers by year-end, reflecting Ras Al Khaimah's increasing appeal among both leisure and business visitors. The airport's expanding airline partnerships continue to enhance international connectivity, with new routes linking the Emirate to key markets across Europe, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

To keep pace with this growth, RAK Airport is advancing several major development projects, including a world-class new passenger terminal and dedicated VIP facilities, alongside upgrades to airside operations. These enhancements are designed to deliver a seamless travel experience while supporting the tourism sector's rising demand.

The airport's expansion is closely aligned with Ras Al Khaimah's broader tourism vision, aimed at attracting 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030 through sustainable development, diversified experiences, and exceptional global accessibility.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A'-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

About Alex Group Investment:

Since its launch in 2022, Alex Group Investment (AGI) has rapidly established itself as a rising force in UAE aviation and lifestyle sectors. From its base in Dubai, the Group built an integrated ecosystem spanning FBO (Fixed-Base Operator) services, MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul), private jet charter, and global flight support, all designed to elevate service standards in private aviation.

At the same time, AGI expanded into hospitality and real estate development, applying the same commitment to quality, precision, and operational excellence.

In only a few years, AGI has grown from a new entrant to a fast-progressing group shaping the future of aviation and luxury infrastructure in the region.