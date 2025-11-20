Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecasted To Achieve US $87.96 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market In 2025?The market size for industrial cleaning chemicals has experienced solid growth in previous years. Predictions for this sector estimate an increase from $61.35 billion in 2024 to $64.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The previous growth can be traced back to factors such as industrial and manufacturing development, stringent regulation standards, adherence to occupational health and safety, emphasis on sustainable operations, growth in the food processing industry, importance of hygiene in healthcare facilities, and attention to water treatment and pollution control.

In the upcoming years, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is projected to experience robust expansion. It's anticipated to escalate to $87.96 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be linked to the internationalization of supply chains, emphasis on ecologically friendly chemistry, expansion of e-commerce, control of biofilm in food processing, swift urbanization, and individualized cleaning solutions. There's also a focus on specialty chemicals. Key trends during this period are expected to encompass increased automation and robotics, heightened efficiency and performance, a pivot to bio-based and bio-derived constituents, customization and tailored solutions, advancement in nanotech, and the embrace of digitalization and data-centric cleaning regimes.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market?

The boost in individual spending on healthcare is predicted to drive the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. Healthcare pertains to maintaining health and can be related to physical, emotional or mental wellness. Diminishing the risk of infection by microbial contamination can be achieved through disinfection. For example, in 2022, data from the Office for National Statistics, a respected UK statistics institute on epilepsy, showed that UK healthcare spending amounted to roughly $354.88 billion (£283 billion). This represented a moderate rise of 0.7% compared to the expenditure in the previous year, 2021. As a result, this surge in individual healthcare expenditure is fueling the expansion of the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Industry?

Major players in the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals include:

. Ecolab Inc.

. Diversey Holdings Ltd.

. Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik SE

. Procter & Gamble Company

. Akzo Nobel N.V.

. Clariant International Ltd.

. Croda International PLC

. Eastman Chemical Company

. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

. Huntsman Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market?

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is witnessing a surge in product innovations, a trend that has significantly caught on. To boost their dominance in the market, leading manufacturers are focusing on crafting innovative product solutions. For example, Clariant AG, a Swiss enterprise active in the industrial cleaning chemicals space, in February 2022, initiated a unique series of surfactants and polyethylene glycols that are 100% bio-based. This move could indirectly tackle climate change. Clariant produces these products using ethylene oxide, sourced completely from bioethanol which is derived from sugar cane or corn. These products are founded on renewable feedstocks and reveal a Renewable Carbon Index (RCI) of at least 98%.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report?

The industrial cleaning chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: General Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Oven And Grill Cleaners, Dish Washing, Commercial Laundry, Dairy Cleaners, Disinfectants

2) By Ingredient Type: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, PH Regulators, Solubilizers, Other Ingredient Types

3) By Application: Manufacturing And Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail And Foodservice, Hospitality, Automotive, Aerospace, Food Processing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By General Cleaners: Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Surface Cleaners

2) By Metal Cleaners: Rust Removers, Corrosion Inhibitors

3) By Oven And Grill Cleaners: Heavy-Duty Oven Cleaners, Grill And BBQ Cleaners

4) By Dish Washing: Industrial Dishwashing Liquids, Dishwashing Powders

5) By Commercial Laundry: Laundry Detergents, Fabric Softeners

6) By Dairy Cleaners: Milkstone Removers, CIP (Clean-In-Place) Solutions

7) By Disinfectants: Surface Disinfectants, Hand Sanitizers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led as the main region for the industrial cleaning chemicals market. The market report for industrial cleaning chemicals includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

