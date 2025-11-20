Imaging Chemicals Market To Grow At 6.9% CAGR From 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Imaging Chemicals Market Size And Growth?In recent times, there has been a consistent increase in the size of the imaging chemicals market. It's predicted to expand from a value of $26.63 billion in 2024 to $27.93 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include the rising consumer interest in photography, graphic arts, and printing, alongside medical and industrial imaging applications, as well as a surge in demand for high-quality print and film-based cinematography.

The market size for imaging chemicals is projected to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, by 2029 the market is predicted to reach $36.5 billion. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include a surge in the demand for printed electronics, a spike in the requirement for security imaging, and a growing call for sustainable solutions, bio-based and renewable resources, and functional imaging materials. Some of the primary trends expected to shape the forecast period are digital advancements in imaging, cutting-edge photographic printing technologies, specialised application customisation, intelligent imaging materials, and partnerships geared towards innovation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Imaging Chemicals Market?

The escalating incidence rates of cancer and brain disorders are contributing significantly to the expansion of the imaging chemicals market. Both cancer, characterized by uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells, and brain disorders that affect central and peripheral nervous systems, are becoming increasingly prevalent. This surge is boosting the demand for imaging chemicals that have the advantage of real-time monitoring, accurate cancer stage determination, cancer positioning to facilitate surgical procedures, and visualization of cellular activity. For example, the EU Science Hub reported in October 2023 that from 2020, new cancer cases rose by 2.3% to reach 2.74 million in 2022. Similarly, cancer-related deaths also saw an increase of 2.4% between 2010 and 2020. Again in October 2023, the World Federation of Neurology reported that brain diseases stand as the world's second most deadly and the prime cause of disability. With this escalating incidence of cancer and brain disorders, the demand for imaging chemicals is likely to see accelerated growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Imaging Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Imaging Chemicals include:

. Eastman Kodak Company

. Agfa-Gevaert NV

. Altana AG

. BASF SE

. Clariant Chemical Company

. DIC Corporation

. Dow Chemical Company

. Flint Group S.A.

. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

. Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Imaging Chemicals Sector?

The imaging chemicals market is seeing a significant increase in popularity owing to advancements in technology. To remain competitive, key market contenders are innovating their technological developments. In the spotlight is the Guerbet Group, a pharmaceutical and medical imaging company from France, which introduced the Elucirem (gadopiclenol) injection in February 2023. This novel generation GBCA from Guerbet outperforms its competitors in terms of relaxivity within the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) realm and can be used safely in adults and children aged 2 years and above. With Elucirem, only half the usual gadolinium dosage of conventional non-specific GBCAs is needed, assuaging concerns over gadolinium exposure for practitioners. Elucirem (Gadopiclenol) application proves useful for identifying and visualizing lesions with unusual vascularity within the central nervous system, such as the brain, spine and linked tissues, as well as in other areas of the body, such as the head and neck, chest, stomach, pelvis, and musculoskeletal system.

How Is The Imaging Chemicals Market Segmented?

The imaging chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Imaging Agents And Toners, Printing Inks, Image Developers

2) By Application: Medical Diagnostics, Packaging And Printing, Textile Processing, Mining, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Imaging Agents And Toners: Liquid Toners, Powder Toners, Imaging Agents For Medical Imaging

2) By Printing Inks: Solvent-Based Inks, Water-Based Inks, UV-Curable Inks, Eco-Friendly Inks

3) By Image Developers: Photographic Developers, Digital Imaging Developers, Chemical Developers For X-Ray Imaging

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Imaging Chemicals Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific dominated the imaging chemicals market. The projected growth for this region is detailed in the report that comprehensively covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

