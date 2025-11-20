Ministry Of Defence Exposes 'Fake' News Linked To LCA Tejas Show In Dubai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Condemning vested interests, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday issued a fact check against“fake” videos and messages on social media about an alleged“oil leakage” in the Indian LCA Tejas during the just-concluded Dubai Air Show 2025.

The Ministry said,“The false narrative is being deliberately pushed by these accounts to undermine the fighter's proven technical reliability with baseless propaganda.”

In a strongly-worded rebuttal, the Ministry, on X, said,“Several propaganda accounts are circulating videos claiming that at the #DubaiAirshow 2025, the Indian LCA #Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage... These claims are #Fake.”

“The videos show routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the aircraft's Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS),” said the Ministry.

This is a standard procedure for aircraft operating in humid conditions, like those in Dubai, said the MoD, sharing screen grabs of social media in which the fake claims about Tejas were made.

Earlier, India showcased an extensive spectrum of its defence and aerospace capabilities at the Dubai Air Show 2025 from November 17-18.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) participates with performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed LCA Tejas.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the Indian delegation at the event starting on Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian contingent comprised senior representatives from the Defence Ministry, the Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Armed Forces.

During the exhibition, Minister Seth held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart to discuss avenues for enhanced defence cooperation.

He also presided over an industry roundtable featuring around 50 companies from India, the UAE, Australia, the US, Brazil, the UK, and Italy, where discussions will focus on advancing defence technology collaboration and expanding manufacturing prospects in India.

Minister Seth also inaugurated the India Pavilion, which will highlight displays by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor and SFO Technologies.

Additionally, 19 Indian firms, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra and HBL Engineering, will operate independent stalls, while 15 Indian startups presented their innovations and products.

The Dubai Air Show, held biennially and considered among the world's major aerospace events, draws more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 1,48,000 industry experts from 150 nations, featuring prominent global players such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Calidus.