World Boxing Cup Finals: Minakshi, Arundhati, Preeti, Nupur Clinch Gold

Greater Noida, Nov 20 (IANS) Indian women's boxers showed exemplary courage to win four medals at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 here at the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Thursday.

India's gold medal count was opened by Minakshi Hooda, who defeated Fozilova Farzona 5-0 in the women's 48 kg final.

"I'm very happy. I want to thank my district coach, Vijay Hooda, for supporting me throughout. I also want to thank ITBP, SAI, OGQ and BFI for making me who I'm today. The home crowd also boosted my morale and it helped me to win the gold medal," Minakshi told reporters after her match.

"I was nervous before the final but when I saw home supporters in large numbers, it motivated me and I won the bout 5-0. This is my best year and I want to continue working hard and make the country proud," she added.

Preeti added another gold to India's count after beating Italy's Sirine Charaabi 5-0 in the women's 54kg final. Arundhati Choudhary completed India's golden hat-trick of the day as she outclassed Uzbekistan's Zokirova Aziza 5-0 in the women's 70 kg final.

In another positive result, Nupur added a fourth gold of the day with her 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Sotimboeva Oltinoy in the 80+kg final.

Meanwhile, Jadumani lost her final bout against Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan in the women's 50kg final. The Indian boxer settled for a silver medal as the golden streak of the home side came to an end in the session.

Earlier, 15 Indian boxers reached the finals of the tournament- the highest of any country in this elite eight-only competition. The other Indian boxers who will be in action later in the day include Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine, Parveen, Pooja, Sachin, among others.