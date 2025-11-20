Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Set For Explosive Growth To USD 1226.53 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Data Privacy Needs And Decentralized Communication Demand SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 65.76 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 1226.53 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 44.27% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Operating System (Android, iOS)
. By Application (Message, Payment)
. By End-user (Individual, Business)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- 2025: Telegram introduced NFT gifting and decentralized account verification, enhancing user engagement and security on its platform. 2024: Solana introduced tools like "Actions" and "Blinks" to enable seamless crypto transactions across websites and apps, expanding its ecosystem's accessibility.
