Titan OS Launches Tubi Across Devices In The UK, Bringing Free Premium Streaming To Millions Of Viewers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS ), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the launch of Tubi, a leading free ad-supported streaming service, on Titan OS-powered TVs across the UK, including Philips and JVC devices.

This launch builds on the recently announced strategic partnership between Titan OS and Tubi, which granted Titan OS exclusive access to Tubi's premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising inventory in the UK. The collaboration now expands to bring Tubi's vast catalogue of premium, free content directly to millions of Titan OS users.

Tubi, part of FOX Corporation, entertains over 100 million monthly active users globally and offers the world's largest content collection of Hollywood movies, TV shows, and Originals - all available for free. UK audiences can now enjoy thousands of titles, from blockbuster hits and cult classics to Tubi Originals and exclusive content, seamlessly integrated into Titan OS's personalised home screen and content discovery experience.

“We're thrilled to welcome Tubi to Titan OS devices across the UK, bringing even more quality, free entertainment to our users while expanding new opportunities for advertisers in the Connected TV space,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS.

“We're excited to deepen our partnership with Titan OS and bring Tubi's vast library of free content to even more viewers in the UK. Together with Titan OS, we're advancing our shared vision of making premium streaming more accessible while unlocking powerful new opportunities for advertisers in the Connected TV space," said Ross Appleton, General Manager, UK, at Tubi.

With this rollout, Titan OS continues to strengthen its position as Europe's leading independent Connected TV operating system - building partnerships that connect audiences, content owners, and advertisers through innovative and data-driven TV experiences.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of FOX Corporation.