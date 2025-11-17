Egypt Expands Entry Facilitation Measures For Tourists Through Enhanced E-Visa System

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Monday at the cabinet headquarters in the New Capital to review progress on expanding entry facilitations for tourists through the electronic visa system. The meeting brought together several ministers and senior officials from the relevant ministries and authorities.

At the outset, Madbouly highlighted that the upcoming opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is expected to significantly boost tourist arrivals. He stressed the importance of ensuring full readiness across all airports and entry points to provide streamlined and improved entry procedures, particularly for organized tourist groups.

The Prime Minister instructed that all airports in Egypt must be fully equipped by 2026 to process visitors through both the electronic visa system and the emergency (on-arrival) visa service, ensuring flexibility and ease of entry for all travelers.

Madbouly reaffirmed the state's strong commitment to supporting the tourism sector, noting the government's continuous efforts to introduce additional incentives and facilitations across all components of the industry. He described tourism as one of the most vital pillars of the national economy and a key driver of development, adding that it remains among the fastest and most efficient sources of foreign currency. For this reason, he said, the government is prioritising measures that enhance the visitor experience and ensure smoother entry and exit procedures across all airports and border crossings.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany stated that the meeting reviewed the latest developments in implementing the integrated electronic visa issuance system, along with ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure at airports and border points. These improvements aim to broaden the availability of electronic visa services, simplify procedures for tourists and accelerate both entry and departure processes.