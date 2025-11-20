Canadian Credit Union Association Confirmed As An Adopter Of FCAC's National Financial Literacy Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is proud to announce that its Each One, Teach One (EOTO) financial education program has been confirmed by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) as being fully aligned with the National Financial Literacy Strategy (NFLS) through the FCAC's Strategy-Aligned Measures (SAMs) framework. As a result, CCUA has been formally recognized as an Adopter of the NFLS Measurement Plan.

“We're honoured that Each One, Teach One has been recognized as aligned with the FCAC's National Financial Literacy Strategy,” said Victoria Mainprize, VP of Policy and General Counsel, Canadian Credit Union Association.“As we mark Financial Literacy Month, this recognition underscores our sector's deep commitment to financial inclusion and education-core cooperative values that credit unions have upheld for generations.”

Originally developed by Vancity and now managed by CCUA, the Each One, Teach One program trains credit union employees across Canada to deliver free, unbiased financial education workshops in their communities. These workshops are delivered in plain language, without any reference to financial products or services, ensuring participants receive truly independent financial education.

Through partnerships with community organizations serving newcomers, seniors, single parents, and individuals in recovery, EOTO workshops are reaching Canadians who benefit most from accessible, judgment-free financial learning opportunities.

Program Impact



700+ certified EOTO Trainers across Canada

17 workshop topics and five online modules available

200+ workshops delivered annually, reaching over 4,000 Canadians

Workshops delivered virtually and in person in partnership with community organizations Participants report a 31% increase in financial confidence after attending a session



The alignment with FCAC's NFLS marks a significant milestone in advancing financial literacy nationwide, ensuring Canadians have the tools and knowledge they need to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

For media inquiries:

Canadian Credit Union Association

Email: ...

About the Canadian Credit Union Association

The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is the national trade association for Canada's credit unions and caisses populaires, excluding the Desjardins Group. Canada's 169 credit unions and caisses populaires (excluding Desjardins) are leaders in small-business lending and hold $315 billion in assets. Learn more at .

For more information about Each One, Teach One or to access free online modules, visit