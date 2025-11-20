OEM Coatings Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The OEM Coatings Market Through 2025?In the past few years, the oem coatings market has seen consistent growth. The market's size is projected to increase from $73.99 billion in 2024 to $77.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to the expansion of the automotive industry, augmented manufacturing activities, rigorous environmental rules, the need for high-performance coatings, emphasis on visual appeal in consumer goods, and the advancement of powder coatings.

The size of the OEM coatings market is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $98.24 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth within the projected timeframe stem from the increasing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly coatings, developments in waterborne coatings, customizing and color trends, the growing aerospace industry, the rise of the renewable energy sector, and the emphasis on utilizing lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period are the implementation of intelligent coating technologies, a surge in demand for UV-cured coatings, digitization and integration of industry 4.0, strategic alignments and partnerships, emphasis on anti-microbial and sanitary coatings, and adherence to regulatory compliance and VOC reduction.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The OEM Coatings Market?

The anticipated surge in demand from end-use industries is poised to fuel the expansion of the OEM coatings market. These coatings, applied to the substrate during the integration of products from different businesses, are typically known as OEM coatings. They are beneficial to several end-user industries like automotive and consumer electronics, as they reduce expenses and improve performance, hence increasing the OEM coatings demand. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, a vehicle industry association based in Belgium, documented a significant growth in the EU car market in March 2024. There is a comparison of a sturdy growth of 13.9% in 2023 versus 2022, resulting in a total of 10.5 million units. Consequently, this rising demand from end-use industries is stimulating the progression of the OEM coatings market.

Which Players Dominate The OEM Coatings Industry Landscape?

Major players in the OEM Coatings include:

. PPG Industries Inc.

. Akzo Nobel N.V.

. The Sherwin-Williams Company

. The Valspar Corporation

. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

. Jotun

. BASF SE

. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

. Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

. 3M Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The OEM Coatings Industry?

The rise of product innovation is being observed as a significant trend dominating the OEM coatings market. Companies standing as the market's leading entities are introducing products with breakthrough upgrades to solidify their dominance in the market. An exemplar of this trend is BASF SE, a German-based chemical firm, which unveiled the ColorBrite Airspace Blue ReSource basecoat product in December 2022, aligned with the biomass balance approach and holding a REDcert certification. This automotive coating uses responsibly sourced raw materials. A distinctive aspect of the product results in a reduction of nearly 20% in the product's carbon footprint.

Global OEM Coatings Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The oem coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Powder Coatings, Water-Borne Coatings, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Radiation Curable Coating

2) By Application: Automotive, Wood Or Non-Wood Furniture, Metal Building Finishes, Paper And Paperboard, Electrical Insulation, Other Applications

3) By End - Use: Transportation, Consumer Products, Heavy Equipments And Machinery, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Powder Coatings: Thermosetting Powder Coatings, Thermoplastic Powder Coatings

2) By Water-Borne Coatings: Acrylic Water-Borne Coatings, Polyester Water-Borne Coatings, Epoxy Water-Borne Coatings

3) By Solvent-Borne Coatings: Alkyd Solvent-Borne Coatings, Epoxy Solvent-Borne Coatings, Acrylic Solvent-Borne Coatings

4) By Radiation Curable Coatings: UV Curable Coatings, Electron Beam (EB) Curable Coating

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The OEM Coatings Market?

In 2024, the region leading the market for OEM coatings was Asia-Pacific. Its growth trajectory is also forecasted in the report. Other regions evaluated in the study include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

