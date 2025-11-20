MS Polymer Adhesives Market To Reach USD $7.35 Billion By 2029 At 7.9% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of MS Polymer Adhesives Market?In the past few years, there has been a substantial expansion in the market size of ms polymer adhesives. The growth is predicted to rise from a valuation of $5.13 billion in 2024 to $5.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This surge during the historic period can be credited to factors such as ecological regulations and sustainability initiatives, a shift from traditional solvent-based adhesives, a boost in construction activities, demand from the automotive industry, and changing consumer tastes.

In the coming years, the ms polymer adhesives market is projected to experience robust expansion. It is anticipated to reach $7.35 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The predicted growth in this period can be ascribed to the escalating market penetration and acceptance, diversifying demands in the industrial sector, growth in the home improvement and DIY segment, increased applications in the aerospace and marine industries, and surging consumer knowledge and demand. Key trends for this forecast period involve a demand for customization and innovation, heightened consumer knowledge and choices, versatility and multi-functionality, a transition away from solvent-based adhesives, and an array of applications in the construction sector.

Download a free sample of the ms polymer adhesives market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The MS Polymer Adhesives Global Market Growth?

The growing application of MS polymer adhesives in the aerospace industry is predicted to catalyze the market's progression. The surge in demand for advanced aircraft, primarily influenced by the advent of new airlines and the growth of existing ones, has boosted the commercial aerospace application considerably in recent times. A rise in air traffic, the need for fuel-efficient airplanes, the substitution of antiquated aircraft, and economic growth in emerging markets are all anticipated to fuel the demand for MS polymer adhesives in this sector during the forecast period. In aerospace applications, MS polymer adhesives ensure robust bonding. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations specialist agency, anticipates that the worldwide number of airline passengers will reach 10.5 billion by 2040. As such, the application of MS polymer adhesives in aerospace is forecasted to spur market growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The MS Polymer Adhesives Market?

Major players in the MS Polymer Adhesives include:

. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

. Sika AG

. 3M Company

. H.B. Fuller India Adhesives Private Limited

. Wacker Chemie AG

. Tremco Illbruck GmbH

. Hermann Otto GmbH

. Mapei SPA

. Soudal Group

. American Sealants Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The MS Polymer Adhesives Market?

The rising inclination towards eco-friendly, non-hazardous, and sustainable adhesives and sealants in the MS polymer adhesives market is a notable trend. Major players in this sector are striving to offer such environmentally responsible products to secure a competitive advantage. As an exemplar, Toyo-Morton Ltd., a laminating adhesive producer from Japan, unveiled the ECOAD range of undiluted, solvent-free polyurethane laminating adhesive systems in August 2022, presenting substantial environmental advantages for users.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market Report?

The ms polymer adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Adhesives, Sealants

2) By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Industrial Assembly, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Adhesives: Structural Adhesives, Non-Structural Adhesives, General-Purpose Adhesives, Specialty Adhesives

2) By Sealants: Elastic Sealants, Hard Sealants, Acoustic Sealants, Weatherproof Sealants

View the full ms polymer adhesives market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The MS Polymer Adhesives Industry?

In 2024, North America ranked as the most substantial region for the MS polymer adhesives market. However, foreseen to expand most rapidly in the sector during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report on the MS polymer adhesives market includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2025

/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2025

/report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2025

/report/automotive-v2x-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "