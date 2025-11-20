Metal Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Worth?The market size for metal cleaning chemicals has seen consistent growth over the past few years. This consistent expansion is projected to continue, with the market value anticipated to rise from $17.78 billion in 2024 to $18.47 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Several factors have contributed to this trend during the historic period, including the growth of the automotive industry, rigorous environmental regulations, increased aerospace manufacturing, an emphasis on product quality, the development of the electronics sector, and oil and gas exploration endeavors.

The market size for metal cleaning chemicals is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years. The anticipated worth of the market will be $23.39 billion in 2029, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expansion during the prediction period can be accredited to the escalating demand for eco-friendly solutions, introduction of electric vehicles, worldwide development of renewable energy initiatives, manufacturing of medical devices, and emphasis on preventing corrosion. Predominant trends within the projection period are progress in cleaning technologies, tailored solutions for diverse metals, automation and assimilation of industry 4.0, market assimilation and strategic alliances, as well as water-founded formulations.

Download a free sample of the metal cleaning chemicals market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market?

The rising need for metals is predicted to boost the expansion of the metal cleaning chemicals market in the future. Metals, known for their high electrical and thermal conductivity, are substances found naturally. Metal cleaning chemicals are employed for the purpose of cleaning metal surfaces and protecting them from rust and corrosion, thus they are often used in metal manufacturing processes. For example, as per the World Bank, an international financial institution based in the US that offers loans and grants to lower and middle-income countries for capital projects, there was nearly a 4% increase in global metal demand in Q3 of 2021. The manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) saw a rise to 54.3 in October. Moreover, Moody's Investors Service, a bond credit rating services company also based in the US, anticipates that in India, steel demand will see a rise of about 10% throughout 2022. Hence, the escalating demand for metals is propelling the advancement of the metal cleaning chemicals market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Metal Cleaning Chemicals include:

. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Houghton International Inc.

. Oxiteno SA

. Rochester Midland Corporation

. Stepan Company

. The Chemours Company

. Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik

. NuGenTec Company

. KYZEN Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry?

The trend of technological advancements is becoming increasingly prominent in the metal cleaning chemicals market. Leading firms in this industry are launching innovative products using new technologies to consolidate their dominance in the market. For example, Oxiteno S.A., a metal cleaning chemicals manufacturer based in Brazil, declared in June 2022 that they plan to unveil two product lines, namely, the Reactive Surfactant OXIMULSION REACT, and the OXITIVE 8000 Dispersant Agent, at ABRAFATI 2022. These new products were the result of extensive research designed to tackle the challenges faced by formulators as well as meet market trends and demands. With a strong emphasis on understanding client issues and developing solutions, Oxiteno is exploring possibilities leveraging existing technologies. The Reactive Dispersant and Surfactant lines that they developed blend performance with remarkable sustainability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Share?

The metal cleaning chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredients: Chelating Agent, Surfactant, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, Other Ingredients

2) By Cleaner: Aqueous, Solvents

3) By Applications: Steel, Aluminum, Copper Alloys, Brass, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Chelating Agents: EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid), NTA (Nitrilotriacetic Acid), Other Chelators

2) By Surfactants: Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants

3) By Solvents: Aqueous Solvents, Organic Solvents, Solvent Blends

4) By Solubilizers: Hydrotropes, Emulsifiers

5) By pH Regulators: Acids, Bases

6) By Other Ingredients: Corrosion Inhibitors, Fragrances, Dyes And Colorants

View the full metal cleaning chemicals market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for metal cleaning chemicals. The report on the metal cleaning chemicals market also includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2025

/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report

Forging And Stamping Global Market Report 2025

/report/forging-and-stamping-global-market-report

Mineral Global Market Report 2025

/report/mineral-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "