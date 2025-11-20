Lubricant Additives Market To Reach $22.79 Billion By 2029 With 4.9% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Lubricant Additives Market Size And Growth?In recent years, the market size for lubricant additives has seen a steady increase. Its value is set to increase from $18.11 billion in 2024 to $18.79 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The historical growth of this market can be credited to factors such as the expansion of the automotive industry, increase in industrialization and use of machinery, strict emission regulations, a shift towards synthetic lubricants, an emphasis on fuel economy, and extended maintenance intervals.

The market size for lubricant additives is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, with an estimated value of $22.79 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increased adoption of electric vehicles, bio-based lubricants, consistent focus on ESG, measures to mitigate climate change, urbanization, and infrastructure development, along with a heightened focus on renewable energy. Top trends to watch out for during this forecast period encompass digitalization in predictive maintenance, ongoing development in additive technology, extensive research and development in nanotechnology, creation of custom additive solutions, and the rise of e-commerce in the sector of lubricant additives.

Download a free sample of the lubricant additives market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Lubricant Additives Market?

The lubricant additives market is anticipated to benefit from the surge in automotive sales. Constituting numerous organizations and enterprises aimed at designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles, the automotive industry frequently employs lubricant additives to amplify the performance and longevity of lubricants in automotive engines. This has led to a rise in the usage of such additives in this sector. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based entity, recorded a significant 5.7% increase in global motor vehicle production in 2022, reaching 85.4 million units, as reported in May 2023. In addition, Brand Finance PLC, a brand valuation company based in the UK, reported in February 2022 that the automobile sector saw almost 78 million unit sales in 2022, a hefty 10% rise from the previous year. Consequently, these upsurges in automotive sales are fueling the expansion of the lubricant additives market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Lubricant Additives Market?

Major players in the Lubricant Additives include:

. Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik Societas Europaea SE

. Evonik Industries AG

. Infineum International Limited

. Chevron Oronite

. The Lubrizol Corporation

. Croda International PLC.

. Afton Chemical Corporation

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. Valvoline Inc.

. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Lubricant Additives Market?

Progressive businesses in the lubricant additives market, like Infineum International Limited, are developing cutting-edge products such as the Infineum M8040 additive package to offer dependable services to their clientele. The uniquely formulated Infineum M8040 additive package is a singular oil solution crafted to boost the operational efficiency of two-stroke engines powered by very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) with less than 0.5% sulfur content. Notably, in May 2022, the UK-based chemicals giant released the Infineum M8040 additive package. Custom-engineered for superior engine cleanliness performance, this additive package receives approval for MAN B and W two-stroke engines, including Mark 9 and higher variants. It eradicates the need for alternation between 40 and 100 boron nitride (BN) lubricants, presenting a truer, greener, and more efficient lubrication mechanism for marine engines.

How Is The Lubricant Additives Market Segmented?

The lubricant additivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Anti-Wear Agents, Antioxidants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Friction Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Other Types

2) By Lubricant Type: Engine Oil, Transmission And Gear Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Other Lubricant Types

3) By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Food Processing, Metal Working, Power Generation, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Dispersants: Ashless Dispersants, Metallic Dispersants

2) By Viscosity Index Improvers: Olefin Copolymers, Polyisobutylenes, Styrene-Diene Copolymers

3) By Detergents: Overbased Detergents, Neutral Detergents

4) By Anti-Wear Agents: Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphate (ZDDP), Phosphorus Compounds, Sulfur Compounds

5) By Antioxidants: Phenolic Antioxidants, Aminic Antioxidants, Organosulfur Compounds

6) By Corrosion Inhibitors: Fatty Acid Derivatives, Amines And Amine Salts, Phosphate Esters

7) By Friction Modifiers: Organic Friction Modifiers, Molybdenum Compounds

8) By Emulsifiers: Nonionic Emulsifiers, Anionic Emulsifiers, Cationic Emulsifiers

9) By Other Types: Pour Point Depressants, Foam Inhibitors, Extreme Pressure Additives

View the full lubricant additives market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Lubricant Additives Market?

In 2024, the Lubricant Additives market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the Lubricant Additives market encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Lubricant Additives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Specialties Of Lube Oil Refinery Global Market Report 2025

/report/specialties-of-lube-oil-refinery-global-market-report

Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2025

/report/aircraft-pumps-global-market-report

Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2025

/report/oil-downstream-activities-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "