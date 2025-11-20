Leather Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Leather Chemicals Market Worth?There has been a consistent growth in the size of the leather chemicals market in the past few years. The market is expected to increase from $9.38 billion in 2024 to $9.83 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth in the historical period is due to factors such as an expanding leather goods industry, a high demand for superior leather goods, trends in the fashion industry, changes in urbanization and lifestyle, sustainability and recycling of leather, a surge in leather exports, and the need for quality control and consistency.

Expectations are high for the leather chemicals market size to experience potent growth in the upcoming years, with projections reaching $12.91 billion by 2029, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The anticipated growth over the forecast period may be due to numerous factors, such as the creation of new types of leather, substantial investments in leather processing facilities, unique customizations in leather finishes, the rise of e-commerce in leather retail, the use of bio-based leather chemicals, and the global expansion of leather supply chains. Significant trends projected for the forecast period include the implementation of chromium-free tanning agents, the emergence of leather recycling technologies, the shift towards digitalization and smart manufacturing, customization and the use of specialty chemicals in the sector, advancements in leather biotechnology, improved traceability and transparency, and the use of anti-microbial leather chemicals.

What Are The Factors Driving The Leather Chemicals Market?

The anticipated surge in high-quality product needs is predicted to boost the leather chemical industry. The strengthening economy and consumers' purchasing power have catalyzed the demand for luxury goods. These top-notch items encompass high-grade leather used in footwear, clothing, and automotive items, necessitating the usage of leather chemicals for stages like tanning, coloring, and preservation during the leather manufacturing process. Consequently, the demand for these upscale products has resulted in an elevated need for leather chemical production. For instance, ZipDo, a media firm based in Germany, reported in July 2023 that the luxury fashion domain is slated to attain a market size of $429,762 million by 2025. In addition, in 2022, the online segment of the personal luxury goods market is likely to constitute 30% of the global total. Additionally, in the luxury car industry, an announcement by BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG), a luxury automobile manufacturer, indicated a rise in premium car sales by 8.4%, with 2,213,795 units sold, marking a 9.1% increase from 2021. As such, this surge in premium product sales will act as a catalyst for the leather chemical market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Leather Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Leather Chemicals include:

. Stahl Holdings BV

. Clariant AG

. TFL Ledertechnik GmbH

. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

. Arkema SA

. Eastman Chemical India Pvt. Ltd.

. Evonik Industries AG

. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

. Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd.

. Elementis PLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Leather Chemicals Market In The Globe?

To bolster their market position and deliver innovative offerings, major firms in the leather chemicals industry are pursuing strategic partnerships. These alliances are formed with the mutual goal of capitalising on each other's strengths to benefit both organizations. An example of this was seen in January 2024, when Italy-based company, Syn-Bios, collaborated with Pidilite Industries Ltd., an Indian adhesive manufacturer. This collaboration was aimed towards improving Pidilite's eco-friendly leather chemical product line. This strategy is significant for Pidilite, as it enables them to fulfill rising demand for sustainable leather goods in South Asia. Pidilite aims to boost its standing in the eco-friendly sector by utilizing Syn-Bios' sustainable chemical solution expertise, ultimately aligning itself with global sustainable trends.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Leather Chemicals Market Share?

The leather chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Biocides, Surfactants, Chromium Sulfate, Polyurethane Resins, Sodium Bicarbonate

2) By Process: Tanning And Dyeing, Beamhouse, Finishing Chemicals

3) By Application: Footwear, Upholstery, Leather Goods, Garments

Subsegments:

1) By Biocides: Preservatives, Fungicides, Bactericides

2) By Surfactants: Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants

3) By Chromium Sulfate: Basic Chromium Sulfate, Sulfate-Free Chromium Compounds

4) By Polyurethane Resins: Flexible Polyurethane Resins, Rigid Polyurethane Resins

5) By Sodium Bicarbonate: Leather Tanning Agent, PH Regulator

What Are The Regional Trends In The Leather Chemicals Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the most significant market share in leather chemicals and is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. The market report for leather chemicals encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

