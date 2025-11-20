Isopropyl Alcohol Market To Exceed US $7.57 Billion By 2029, With 10% CAGR: The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Isopropyl Alcohol Market From 2024 To 2029?There has been a robust growth in the isopropyl alcohol market size in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $4.85 billion in 2024 to $5.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historical growth rate can be traced back to its usage as an industrial solvent, sanitizer and disinfectant, chemical intermediate, for cleaning purposes as well as in medical and healthcare applications.

In the coming years, the isopropyl alcohol market is slated to witness considerable expansion. The market is estimated to escalate to a value of $7.57 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include pandemic readiness and crisis control, environment-related issues and sustainable processes, availability and cost of raw materials, consumer health and safety concerns, and global industrial expansion. Key trends during the forecast stretch involve preparedness for emergency response, formulation of consumer products, fluctuations in supply chain, environmentally safe alternatives, and consumer preferences towards health and safety.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Isopropyl Alcohol Market?

The increasing consumption of consumer goods like personal care and cosmetic products is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the isopropyl alcohol market. These products, which are used on external body parts for enhancement and basic hygiene such as sanitation, germ protection, odor control, appearance alteration, and maintenance of body parts in a healthy state, often contain isopropyl alcohol. It features in a variety of these products, including aftershaves, bathing items, eye care, nail care, hair care, skin products, and other makeup items, serving roles such as antifoaming agents, cosmetic astringents, solvents, and viscosity-reducing agents. As noted in a July 2024 report by the British Beauty Council, a UK-based organization, the personal care sector's contribution to the GDP rose by 11% to £27.2 billion ($30.44 billion) in 2023, up from 2022. This growth in the use of personal care and cosmetic products is a key driver for the isopropyl alcohol market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Isopropyl Alcohol Market?

Major players in the Isopropyl Alcohol include:

. The Dow Chemical Company

. INEOS Group Limited

. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

. ExxonMobil Corporation

. LG Chem Ltd.

. Kellin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

. LCY Chemical Corp

. Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co. Ltd.

. China National Petroleum Corporation

. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Isopropyl Alcohol Market?

The isopropyl alcohol market is witnessing a growing trend towards product innovation. Undertaking research and development for innovative products is a predominant strategy adopted by leading players to maintain their dominance in the market. For instance, Eastman Chemical Company, an American chemical industry firm, introduced EastaPure IPA in August 2024. This is a novel electronic-grade solvent developed to cater to the heightened quality requirements of the electronics sector. With its superior purity and excellent performance, it is skillfully crafted to fulfil the strict expectations of electronics manufacturing. By assuring a high degree of reliability and minimal contaminant levels, Eastman's product is strategically positioned to enhance the productivity and quality of the semiconductor and display manufacturing process, thereby addressing the escalating requirement for sophisticated materials in this industry.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Isopropyl Alcohol Market Segments

The isopropyl alcoholmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: 70% IPA, 90% IPA

2) By Production Method: Indirect Hydration, Direct Hydration

3) By Application: Antiseptic And Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Paints And Coatings, Chemical, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By 70% IPA (Isopropyl Alcohol): Industrial Grade 70% IPA, Pharmaceutical Grade 70% IPA, Cosmetic Grade 70% IPA

2) By 90% IPA (Isopropyl Alcohol): Industrial Grade 90% IPA, Pharmaceutical Grade 90% IPA, Laboratory Grade 90% IPA

Which Regions Are Dominating The Isopropyl Alcohol Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the isopropyl alcohol market and it's projected to register the highest growth rate in the anticipated period. The report on the market of isopropyl alcohol encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

