Blackpearl Launch Unveils Velocity Marketingtm: Executive Strategy At Startup Speed, Delivered In 90 Days.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BlackPearl Launch, a revenue acceleration and strategic marketing firm, today announced the public rollout of its Velocity MarketingTM framework: a sprint-based, executive-led Go-to-Market (GTM) operating system that turns strategy into measurable outcomes in 90 days. To meet growing demand, BlackPearl Launch is also introducing clearly scoped, transparent packages for startups and scaling B2B organizations.

Born Inside Industrial Innovation, Built for Marketing Velocity

Velocity MarketingTM was engineered inside the BlackPearl ecosystem. BlackPearl Technology, a technology and product development leader building rugged IIoT systems, edge gateways, and intelligent industrial monitoring tools, compresses 14-16 month development cycles into 8-12 week sprints through rapid prototyping and process discipline. BlackPearl Launch adapted that same sprint logic to marketing, trading slow, linear plans for focused execution cycles that produce measurable momentum in weeks, not quarters.

From Engineering Sprints to Marketing Velocity

Co‐Founders Stephanie Chavez (30+ years in B2B marketing and former global agency president) and Misti Jeter, LSS (Co‐Founder and President of the BlackPearl ecosystem), first deployed Velocity MarketingTM across the BlackPearl portfolio and client companies. The operating system unified fragmented product stories, rebuilt brand architecture around buyer outcomes, and established a repeatable 90‐day GTM cadence tied to pipeline, not vanity metrics.

The Velocity MarketingTM Playbook: From Strategy to Scale in 90 Days

A repeatable 90‐day rhythm:

- Diagnose: Rapid assessment of current state positioning, Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), messaging, funnel, and internal capabilities to diagnose the bottleneck.

- Design: A focused 30-60-90 day revenue acceleration roadmap.

- Deploy: Sprint-based execution across story, site, creative, campaigns, and enablement.

- Demonstrate: Measurement, reporting, and iteration based on market signals.

Transparent Packages and Pricing

BlackPearl Launch now offers clearly scoped, transparent packages designed to meet companies where they are and move at the speed they need:

1. Startup Packages

For early-stage teams needing fast, foundation-building GTM. Includes core branding and positioning, ICP refinement, messaging hierarchy, launch-ready experiences, and a 90‐day content + email cadence to validate demand.

2. Growth Packages

For small and mid-sized businesses looking to scale and accelerate their pipeline and revenue. Includes multi-channel demand strategy, creative system expansion, conversion optimization, analytics/attribution, and sales enablement aligned to revenue metrics.

3. Product Launch Packages

A full 90‐day launch program from pre-announce through scale. Includes launch narrative, campaign creative, landing experiences, content assets, email sequences, media plan, and performance dashboarding.

4. Fractional CMO

Embedded executive leadership without the overhead. Includes strategy, budget, and channel allocation, vendor oversight, team coaching, and board-ready reporting. Optional execution team for velocity, if desired.

5. À La Carte Packages

Modular sprints to fill capability gaps fast: positioning workshops, narrative refreshes, website/landing page builds, content and email sprints, analytics/attribution setup, paid media pilots, and enablement packs.

What Sets BlackPearl Launch Apart

- Stories That Sell: Translating complex products and services into buyer outcomes without dumbing them down.

- Startup-Speed Execution: Launch in weeks; measure impact in 90 days.

- Executive-Level Expertise: CMO-level leadership on every engagement; no handoffs to juniors.

- Strategy to Launch: Plan, build, launch, and train client teams to run it.

- Growth You Can Prove: Optimization around pipeline, revenue, and accountable metrics.

BlackPearl Launch is accepting new engagements for product launches, brand refreshes, and GTM transformations under its Velocity MarketingTM programs. To explore transparent package options or schedule a discovery call, visit .

About BlackPearl Launch

BlackPearl Launch is a revenue acceleration and strategic marketing firm helping B2B organizations turn strategy into measurable outcomes in 90 days. Originating inside the BlackPearl ecosystem and built on the discipline of engineering sprints, BlackPearl Launch delivers executive‐led strategy and startup‐speed execution across launches, campaigns, and GTM transformations. Learn more at .