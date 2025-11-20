Qatar Strongly Condemns Brutal Israeli Aggression In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the brutal attacks by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in martyrs and injuries, and considers them a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine the ceasefire agreement in the Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to maintain and uphold the ceasefire agreement, paving the way to end the war on Gaza and achieve a just and sustainable peace in the region.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

