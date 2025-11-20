403
The Groomer Expands High-Quality Pet Care With A Complete Range Of Professional Grooming Services In The UAE
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Groomer, one of the UAE's trusted names in pet care, has announced the expansion of its grooming services, offering pet owners a more convenient and personalized way to care for their furry companions. With a growing demand for pet grooming services Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the brand continues to focus on safe, hygienic, and comfort-focused grooming for pets of all sizes.
A Complete Grooming Experience for Every Pet
The Groomer's service portfolio now includes a full suite of grooming solutions such as haircuts, nail trimming, bathing, ear cleaning, brushing, de-shedding, and breed-specific styling. Each service is carried out by trained professionals who prioritize comfort, safety, and gentle handling.
According to the company, the goal is to create a grooming experience that minimizes stress for pets while delivering clean, fresh, and healthy results. The service menu is designed to cater to dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and other small pets, giving owners a single trusted destination for complete pet care.
Convenience With Mobile Grooming Options
Recognizing the rising need for hassle-free pet care, The Groomer also offers mobile grooming vans equipped with professional tools, temperature-controlled interiors, and a fully sanitized setup. This service is especially beneficial for busy pet parents and those who prefer in-home convenience.
The brand's mobile grooming services are now available across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with many customers noting it as one of the best mobile pet grooming in Abu Dhabi for its reliability, cleanliness, and pet-friendly approach.
Focus on Hygiene, Comfort, and Safety
The Groomer has built its service model around three key pillars:
Hygiene: All grooming tools and equipment undergo thorough sanitation before and after each session.
Comfort: Groomers are trained to handle pets gently, especially anxious or first-time pets.
Safety: Regular equipment checks and strict grooming protocols help ensure a safe environment for every pet.
This approach allows pets to enjoy a calm and positive grooming experience while owners get consistent, professional results.
Educating Pet Owners With Expert Guidance
The Groomer also aims to help pet parents understand the importance of regular grooming. The company emphasizes that grooming supports better skin health, reduces shedding, prevents matting, minimizes infections, and improves overall wellbeing. By providing guides, tips, and expert advice on its website, The Groomer ensures customers stay informed about the best ways to care for their pets year-round.
Growing Demand Across the UAE
With more residents adopting pets and seeking high-quality grooming solutions, the demand for reliable grooming services continues to rise. The Groomer's expansion aligns with this growing market trend, offering easy access to professional care while maintaining affordability and convenience.
About The Groomer
The Groomer is a UAE-based pet grooming service offering salon and mobile grooming solutions for dogs, cats, birds, and small pets. The brand combines expertise, hygiene, and compassion to deliver a safe and comfortable grooming experience. Its trained team focuses on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction across all service categories.
