ACC Reveals Winners Of Its 2025 Economic Research Award

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has announced the results of the first cycle of its Economic Research Award, highlighting a series of studies that address key challenges and future opportunities within Jordan's economy.The award, evaluated through a rigorous academic review process, aims to promote applied economic research that supports policy formulation and private-sector development.The first-place award went to Dr. Adham Yassin Al-Sharqawi for his study on "Strategies for Enhancing Urban Food Security Using Deep Reinforcement Learning," which proposes AI-based approaches to mitigate rising urban food security risks.Dr. Jameel Jamal Jabr secured second place for his research on "Foreign Trade and Investment in Jordan," analyzing how AI-driven models can improve investment attractiveness and support external trade.In third place, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Qader Al-Majali examined leading and coincident indicators in the commercial sector and their relevance for economic policy design.The fourth-place award was shared by Dr. Raad Mahmoud Al-Tal and Dr. Saeed Mahmoud Al-Tarawneh for their analytical study on growth prospects in Jordan's transport and domestic trade sectors using an input–output framework.The fifth-place study, by researcher Rima Kamel Abu Safi, addressed the impact of economic uncertainty on trade, investment, and growth, offering insights into macroeconomic stability.Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Eng. Yarub Al-Qudah emphasized that economic research is becoming increasingly central to policy development, noting that national strategies, including the 2023 Economic Modernization Vision, depend on accurate data and analytical depth. He stressed the importance of shifting from traditional academic research to applied studies that support measurable economic outcomes.Al-Qudah called for sustained collaboration between academia, the private sector, and government institutions to transform research findings into actionable policies. He also requested full copies of the winning and participating studies to support evidence-based decision-making within the ministry.ACC President Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq underscored that launching the award reflects the Chamber's commitment to enhancing economic knowledge and fostering a culture of research-driven policymaking. He stressed the need for in-depth studies capable of shaping effective economic strategies amid global changes.Award supervisory board member Bahjat Hamdan noted that the high number and strong quality of submissions demonstrate researchers' confidence in the initiative and their interest in contributing to national economic planning.Supervisory Committee Chair, Dr. Bayan Al-Omari, described the award as a "significant national investment" in steering research toward practical economic value, adding that transparent evaluation method, including blind review and originality checks, helped ensure the credibility of results.