Azerbaijani And Italian Forces Share Expertise In Mountain Rescue Operations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the 2025 bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Italian Republic, an expert meeting on“Search and rescue of individuals in distress in mountainous terrain” was conducted, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting took place at the 15th Stormo Search and Rescue Base located in Cervia, Italy, with the participation of the base's leadership and the Azerbaijani Air Force's paratrooper and search-and-rescue personnel.

During the meeting, the specialists of both countries exchanged experiences and held discussions on issues of mutual interest.