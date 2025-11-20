Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani And Italian Forces Share Expertise In Mountain Rescue Operations

Azerbaijani And Italian Forces Share Expertise In Mountain Rescue Operations


2025-11-20 05:06:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.​ In accordance with the 2025 bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Italian Republic, an expert meeting on“Search and rescue of individuals in distress in mountainous terrain” was conducted, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting took place at the 15th Stormo Search and Rescue Base located in Cervia, Italy, with the participation of the base's leadership and the Azerbaijani Air Force's paratrooper and search-and-rescue personnel.

During the meeting, the specialists of both countries exchanged experiences and held discussions on issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN20112025000187011040ID1110372453



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search