Azerbaijani And Italian Forces Share Expertise In Mountain Rescue Operations
The meeting took place at the 15th Stormo Search and Rescue Base located in Cervia, Italy, with the participation of the base's leadership and the Azerbaijani Air Force's paratrooper and search-and-rescue personnel.
During the meeting, the specialists of both countries exchanged experiences and held discussions on issues of mutual interest.
