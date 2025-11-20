Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Predicts Major Investment Bonanza In Coming Years

2025-11-20 05:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Billions of manat will be invested in Azerbaijan for the coming years, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Ali Huseynli said at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026" at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, the steps taken in the past to diversify the country's economy and the well-thought-out reform policy are bringing positive results.

"Today's discussions have once again shown that the 2026 state budget reduces dependence on oil, and the dependence of the regions on the state budget is gradually decreasing. This means that we have achieved the set goals," he explained.

The official emphasized that the socio-political stability that has prevailed in Azerbaijan for many years and the full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty have made our country even more attractive to foreign investors.

Trend News Agency

