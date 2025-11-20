Azerbaijan Predicts Major Investment Bonanza In Coming Years
According to him, the steps taken in the past to diversify the country's economy and the well-thought-out reform policy are bringing positive results.
"Today's discussions have once again shown that the 2026 state budget reduces dependence on oil, and the dependence of the regions on the state budget is gradually decreasing. This means that we have achieved the set goals," he explained.
The official emphasized that the socio-political stability that has prevailed in Azerbaijan for many years and the full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty have made our country even more attractive to foreign investors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment