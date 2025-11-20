Azerbaijan And Israel Chart Path To Advancing Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission Zeev Elkin discussed advancing bilateral economic cooperation, the publication of Jabbarov on his X page said, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a meeting with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission.

We exchanged views on the activities of the Joint Commission, the prospects for advancing bilateral economic relations, and the effective realization of the existing business partnership potential," the publication reads.

As regards economic cooperation data between these two nations, Azerbaijan invested circa $543 million in Israel in the first half of 2025, making it its top target. Apart from energy, LARGIX, an Israeli tech firm, received $1 million and a strategic relationship with OurCrowd to promote tech and commercial ties. On the other hand, over 100 Israeli firms operate in Azerbaijan, investing in energy, agriculture, technology, and healthcare. Key areas include agriculture and water management technology transfer, renewable energy projects, healthcare investments, and oil and gas strategic collaborations. The Azerbaijan Investment Company and Israeli firm OurCrowd signed a $15 million deal to help Azerbaijani startups and technical advancement.