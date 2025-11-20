Grand Jirga Warns Of Economic Collapse As Prolonged Border Closure Deepens Crisis

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A grand jirga convened in Bagh Naran on Thursday warned that the prolonged closure of border crossings with Afghanistan has pushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's trade and industrial sectors to the brink of collapse, urging authorities to immediately reverse the policy before the crisis worsens.

Addressing the jirga, All Customs Clearing Agents Chairman Mirajuddin Shinwari said traders and local residents have exhausted their patience as the shutdown continues to inflict devastating losses on the region. He said the impact of the closures had reached a level that“cannot be described in words.”

Lashing out at Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Shinwari questioned his understanding of the hardships faced by ordinary people.“How would Khawaja Asif feel the suffering of the poor? He is absorbed in his luxuries while issuing misleading and hostile statements,” he said.

Shinwari noted that nearly 90 percent of factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa depend on trade with Afghanistan, and the suspension of cross-border movement has crippled industries, traders and labourers. He warned that the ongoing restrictions have trapped the local population in severe economic distress.

He said billions of rupees in losses are being borne almost entirely by the Pashtun population, terming the policy equivalent to depriving the region of its economic lifeline.“It is time for everyone to unite and raise their voice against this injustice,” he added.

Shinwari recalled that Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan in times of conflict, yet“whenever peace returns there, our government imposes border closures that only harm the poor.”

He called on senior officials of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to constitute a joint grand jirga to find a permanent solution to the issue.“Jirgas have played a decisive role in the past, and we are ready once again to fulfil that role,” he said.