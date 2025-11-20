Fate Of 22 People Is Unknown After Strike On Ternopil - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“All night long, our rescuers worked in Ternopil, and search-and-rescue operations are still ongoing. Twenty-two people are still missing – the effort to find them continues. More than 230 first responders from nine regions of Ukraine have been deployed,” Zelensky told.

He stated that due to severe destruction and fragmentation of structures, work can currently only be carried out manually in certain areas, which complicates the search.

As of now, the President added, 26 people are known to have died, including three children.“My condolences to their families and loved ones,” Zelensky said.

He expressed his gratitude to all the people who have been working at the site almost around the clock.

“It is critically important that on such hard days, despite all of Russia's attacks and all its terror, our people always know they can count on rescue and assistance,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 19, the Russians attacked Ternopil and the region with combat drones and missiles Two residential high-rise buildings were hit in the city.

Photos: Office of the President