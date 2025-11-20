Leadership Of Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company And Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority Dismissed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry's press service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development has launched a planned renewal of management teams and governance systems at key state enterprises in the maritime and inland water transport sectors. The first steps include the dismissal of the leadership of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority,” the statement reads.

According to the Ministry, the resignation of the head of PJSC Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has already been supported by the newly formed supervisory board. The Ministry is now opening a transparent competition for this position and, in parallel, initiating the establishment of a supervisory board at the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

It is noted that similar measures will subsequently be implemented in the railway and transport logistics sectors, as well as in aviation.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has announced a competition for candidates for the positions of independent members of the supervisory boards of the joint-stock companies Naftogaz of Ukraine and Energoato m.

