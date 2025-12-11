Alia Bhatt's Response To Pakistani Fan Asking Her To Visit Their Country Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt has once again proven why she remains one of the most loved actresses across borders. During the Red Sea International Film Festival, a Pakistani fan asked her a simple but heartfelt question:“Will you ever visit Pakistan?” What Alia replied not only surprised fans but quickly went viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt's Response to Pakistani Fan

Alia Bhatt's pakistani fan asked if she will visit their country anytime. Being an Indian, Alia Bhatt avoided the question and just stated that she will go wherever work takes her. This is not a clear yes or a clear no. But fans liked the way she answered with grace and did not make it sound rude.

Alia Bhatt On Her Work

Talking about her work, Alia Bhattsaid managing international events like Cannes, Met Gala is chaos now but when i look back to my early 20s, She was all over the place. She stated, ''I'm still enthusiastic and full of beans, but the approach is more silent.''

Looking back, she spoke about her younger self stating, ''When I was young...I'm still young, but when I was in my 20s, I was all over the place, trying to do everything. At 17, 18, I was way more enthusiastic and full of beans, and trying very hard, because that's normal. And now, more than a decade later, the way you look at a situation changes. I'm still enthusiastic and full of beans, but the approach is more silent, it comes with a little more intent. Part of me wants to hold on to the girl at 18 who was brave and fearless, who had no idea of how things would pan out, who had no answers, who would enter a room and give it her all. I think now with success, with failure, with knowing, sometimes you tend to become a little more tentative.''

Alia Bhatt also spoke about nepotism, which has played a major role in her career yet, she stood strong and proved everyone her talent. She said when you see someone bringing something to the table, thats more than enough.

Alia Bhatt also spoke about her daughter Raha and said, ''Now Raha has her own relationship with the paparazzi, and is old enough to ask me where I am going, and when I will be back''