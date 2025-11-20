In Ternopil, People Bring Flowers And Candles To Building Destroyed By Russia
During a nationwide minute of silence, rescuers, government officials, and residents honored the memory of those who died as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil.
According to Ukrinform, as reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as of the evening of November 19, there are reports of 26 people missing in Ternopil in the building destroyed by the Russian missile strike, including three children. Ninety-three people were injured, including 18 children. Forty-six people were rescued.Read also: Fate of 22 people is unknown after strike on Ternopil - Zelensky
The Ternopil community declared November 19, 20, and 21 days of mourning for those who died as a result of the combined attack on the city and region.
Photo: Yulia Tomchyshyn, Ukrinform
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
