In Ternopil, People Bring Flowers And Candles To Building Destroyed By Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Toys and children's items found in the ruins were collected near the building, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

During a nationwide minute of silence, rescuers, government officials, and residents honored the memory of those who died as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil.

According to Ukrinform, as reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as of the evening of November 19, there are reports of 26 people missing in Ternopil in the building destroyed by the Russian missile strike, including three children. Ninety-three people were injured, including 18 children. Forty-six people were rescued.

Fate of 22 people is unknown after strike on Ternopil - Zelensky

The Ternopil community declared November 19, 20, and 21 days of mourning for those who died as a result of the combined attack on the city and region.

Photo: Yulia Tomchyshyn, Ukrinform

