Russians Strike Energy Facilities In Several Regions Overnight, Causing Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight, the enemy carried out drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, users have been left without power, including in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Emergency repair and restoration work began as soon as the security situation allowed. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy clarified that the enemy targeted energy infrastructure in Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Repair and restoration work continues at the damaged energy facilities.

Ukrenergo also noted that, due to the consequences of previous massive missile-and-drone attacks, all regions of Ukraine are currently implementing usage restriction measures, including scheduled hourly power outages ranging from 2.5 to 4 stages, as well as capacity limitation schedules for industrial customers.

Electricity usage remains at a high level. Today, 20 November, as of 09:30, the rate was 2.6% lower compared to the same time the previous day, Wednesday. The reason for this change is the greater volume of restriction measures implemented.

Yesterday, November 19, the daily peak usage was recorded in the morning. It was 2.6% lower than the maximum recorded the previous day, Tuesday, November 18. The reason is the aftermath of the massive missile and drone attack and the application of usage restriction measures across all regions of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the need for economical electricity use will remain throughout the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, electricity usage will be restricted in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday, November 20, with schedules for all customers in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.