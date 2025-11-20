National Art Museum To Host Lecture On Diego Rivera's Art

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum is pleased to announce an event titled "Mexican Muralism: The Art of Diego Rivera" as part of the "Lecture at the Museum" project, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place at the museum on November 20 at 16:00.

The lecture, presented by the museum's senior researcher Gulnaz Mustafayeva, is organized in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition "Diego Rivera: A Promise of a Better Future" from the Diego Rivera Anahuacali Museum (Mexico) at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum. The lecture will provide a detailed overview of the work of the world-famous Mexican artist.

The lecture will cover the artist's creative journey step by step and will focus on his monumental murals, which adorn major public buildings and reflect the historical chronicle of the Mexican people.

In addition, the colorful personality of Diego Rivera, his unique character, and his famous relationship with artist Frida Kahlo will also be among the most intriguing parts of the lecture.

The love story between the expressive artist Frida Kahlo and the eccentric monumentalist Diego Rivera is as dramatic as it is filled with genuine emotions.