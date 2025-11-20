Metalsource Mining Commences Geophysical Survey Program At North Carolina Projects

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Metalsource Mining, Inc.("Metalsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a geophysical survey program at its Silver Hill Mine and Byrd-Pilot project areas in Davidson and Randolph Counties, North Carolina.

The Company has engaged Durango Geophysical Operations, LLC (DGO), a specialized electrical geophysics contractor, to conduct reconnaissance Magnetotelluric (MT) with intent to conduct followup detailed Induced Polarization (IP) surveys across both project areas.

Program Highlights:



Survey Scope: Approximately 40 MT stations planned across the Silver Hill Mine and Byrd-Pilot project areas

Program Duration: ~20-day field acquisition program with completion in early December, 2025

Technology: State-of-the-art Phoenix Geophysics MT receivers and transmitters utilizing Remote Reference noise reduction techniques for high-quality data collection Data Integration: Survey results will be processed using 2-D Zonge Smooth Model Inversion (unconstrained) and integrated into the Company's existing Leapfrog geological models

The reconnaissance MT survey is designed to identify subsurface geological structures and potential mineralization zones. Field operations are being overseen by John Reynolds, President of DGO, with data interpretation to be conducted by Karen R. Christopherson of Chinook Geoconsulting, Inc.

Subject to results from the initial MT survey, the Company anticipates conducting a follow-up detailed IP survey program to further refine drill targets.

"This geophysical program represents the next step in our systematic exploration approach in this historic mining district," said Joe Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of Metalsource Mining. "The MT survey data will help us better understand the subsurface geology and alteration to identify priority targets."

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. This terrane has been suggested to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,128 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, there is an extensive drillhole database, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples which comprise the historic dataset. This mineralization is currently known to extend to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions. Bolstering these historic records, recent surface sampling contained results including SH25-003 containing 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

Located in central North Carolina, within the Carolina Terrane. Early USGS work in the 1980s flagged the area as possibly hosting a porphyry gold-copper system, subsequent work demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modelling indicates east-west trend to the identified mineralization, open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Metalsource Mining

MetalSource Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

