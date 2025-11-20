403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sultan Of Oman On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Sultanate's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended deep-rooted fraternal and historical relations between the State of Kuwait and Sultanate of Oman, along with major development accomplishments made under the Sultan's leadership.
His Highness the Amir wished the Sultan of Oman good health and the Sultanate and its people more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
