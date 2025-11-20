403
Japan, US Reaffirm Close Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Ambassador to Japan George Glass on reiterated their commitment to close Japan-US relations, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, Motegi expressed his hope to work closely together with the US side to elevate the Japan-US alliance to new heights, the ministry said in a press release.
Glass underscored the unwavering commitment of the US to the Japan-US alliance, it said. In addition, the two exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields and current regional affairs building on the outcomes of the US President Donald Trump's visit to Japan last month. (end)
