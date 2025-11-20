Fellowes Selects Brookes As Strategic Supply Chain Planning Partner

Following a rigorous evaluation process, Fellowes chose Brookes to support its global supply chain transformation. The partnership will begin with implementation across Fellowes European operations and then a phased expansion to North America operations.

The solution, SO99+, will enable Fellowes to streamline forecasting, automate replenishment, and improve service levels across its global network. Brookes' experienced implementation team and proven record in advanced analytics were key factors in the selection.

About Brookes

Brookes is a specialist supply chain planning consultancy that designs, builds, and supports solutions for retail, distribution, and manufacturing industries. With over 30 years of experience and a 97% customer retention rate, Brookes is a trusted partner for organisations seeking to optimise inventory, improve service levels, and unlock value through advanced analytics. For more information, visit

About Fellowes

Fellowes Brands is a global provider of business products and workspace solutions, offering innovative products that improve productivity, organisation, and wellbeing. Founded in 1917 and operating internationally, Fellowes delivers a diverse range of products including record storage solutions, air quality management, business machines, contract interiors and workspace ergonomics. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and customer-centric design, Fellowes continues to support modern work environments through smart, scalable solutions. For more information, visit

