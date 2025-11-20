MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) By Madison Johnson, Market News

Michigan, US, 20th November 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Senior Sri Lankan diplomat Sanaka Samarasinha has secured two major legal victories that clear his name. The United Nations Dispute Tribunal has exonerated him and has ordered his reinstatement. A Warsaw court has also suspended defamatory media reports. These combined decisions create a rare alignment between an international tribunal and a national court.







The United Nations Dispute Tribunal issued its ruling on July 16, 2025. It cancelled the administrative leave that was imposed on Mr. Samarasinha in May 2023. It also ordered his return to duty along with all back pay and entitlements. The Tribunal found that the misconduct investigation against him was flawed. It stated that due process had been violated. It also noted that the internal investigators failed to present credible evidence.

The judgment raised serious concerns about the quality of the inquiry. Mr. Samarasinha submitted a list of ninety-six witnesses who could speak to the events in question. None of them was interviewed. The Tribunal said that the evidence presented lacked coherence. It also said that the administration ignored his counter-allegations of false reporting and collusion. These findings were especially significant because of his long record of service. He last served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Pacific. In that role, he represented the Secretary General in ten island nations.

His victory in Geneva was strengthened by a ruling from the Warsaw District Court on April 2, 2025. Mr. Samarasinha had filed a defamation case against Euroradio. The court suspended two of its articles for one year. The judge said the headlines were sensationalist. The judge also said the reporting lacked factual support. The court affirmed the importance of free expression. It also noted that these specific articles caused serious reputational harm without an apparent public interest reason.

These decisions have drawn public support. A senior Sri Lankan diplomat said that the rulings offer Mr. Samarasinha a chance to rebuild trust. A United Nations legal scholar said the alignment between the two rulings is uncommon. The scholar also said it may set an important precedent for accountability. Former Belarus Ambassador to China Dr. Kiryl Rudy posted that he always trusted Mr. Samarasinha.

The United Nations administration may appeal the Geneva ruling. Mr. Samarasinha also has two civil defamation cases still active in the Colombo District Court. These cases may further influence his standing.

For Mr. Samarasinha, these rulings represent a significant restoration of integrity. They show that internal investigations must follow strict standards. They also show that unverified allegations in the media can be challenged in court.