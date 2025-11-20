Tennessee Marks Human Rights Day With Powerful Call To“Challenge Hate” And Stand United

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Tennesseans will come together on, to commemorate International Human Rights Day-an annual gathering that honors individuals who exemplify equality, dignity, and justice in their work and communities. The event will be held at the, located at. Doors open at, and the program runs from

This year's theme, “Challenging Hate: Standing Together for Universal Human Rights,” highlights the urgent need for unity and moral courage during a time of increasing division. Attendees will celebrate leaders whose work continues to uplift and protect human rights across Tennessee.

Honoring Human Rights Champions

The event will recognize outstanding individuals in three award categories: Rising Advocate, Outstanding Service, and Lifetime Achievement.

Two Tennesseans will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this year:



Albert Bender – A long-standing advocate for Indigenous Peoples, Bender has spent decades advancing Indigenous human rights through activism, writing, and education. His work has shaped public understanding and strengthened justice efforts in Tennessee and beyond. Brenda Haywood – With nearly 40 years of service as an educator, Metro Councilwoman, and Deputy Mayor, Haywood has championed equity, supported school desegregation, and uplifted communities throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

The Outstanding Service Award will be presented to:

Sheryl Allen Huff – For almost twenty years, Huff has organized at the grassroots level to address race and poverty, supporting marginalized communities with unwavering dedication and becoming a trusted advocate for those most affected by inequality.

The Rising Advocate Award will honor two emerging leaders:



Kelly Chieng – A strong advocate for Nashville's homeless and immigrant populations, Chieng provides direct outreach, mobilizes emergency housing support, and pushes for pedestrian safety and transit improvements to protect vulnerable residents. Jermaine Cole Jr. – At just 20 years old, Cole is a powerful voice for gun violence prevention. His leadership at the State Capitol and Metro Council has energized a growing movement of youth human rights advocates across Tennessee.

A Collaborative Commitment to Human Rights

The annual Human Rights Day celebration is organized by a coalition of nonprofits, agencies, and community groups. Committee members include the Metro Human Relations Commission, Tennessee United for Human Rights, United Nations Association Nashville Cordell-Hull Chapter, Scarritt Bennett Center, the Church of Scientology, and others.

“ Human Rights Day is both a celebration and a challenge,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology.“This year's theme calls on all of us to unite against division and discrimination. It's a time to reflect on our shared humanity, honor those who have advanced equality, and renew our commitment to making human rights a fact in every community.”

Join the Celebration

Community members, advocates, and leaders are invited to attend this meaningful event as Tennessee reaffirms its dedication to human rights, unity, and justice for all.

Event Details:

Challenging Hate: Standing Together for Universal Human Rights

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM doors | 6:30–8:00 PM program

Location: Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Community Hall

Address: 1130 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

RSVP: