MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)– Elliott Schuchardt has announced that he is running for the Tennessee General Assembly. Schuchardt will oppose incumbent Elaine Davis in the Republican primary in August 2026.

Schuchardt is the author of America's Achilles Heel: How to Protect Your Family When America Loses the Reserve Currency. In the book, Schuchardt argues that the United States is not competitive as a nation, because the U.S. dollar is too expensive. He says that we need to devalue the U.S. dollar now, to manufacture locally.

“We have lost our factories and industrial base because our currency is too high,” he says. Schuchardt supports Trump's tariffs, as a means to restore the nation's industrial base.

Schuchardt says that the dollar could decline in value – causing gasoline prices to rise – if we don't get the trade deficit under control. “The United States is courting a balance of payments crisis,” he says. “If we allow China and Russia to issue their own reserve currency, we could find ourselves unable to afford many things that we view as necessities,” says Schuchardt. “This includes computers, car parts, cell phones, clothing, food and medicines – as well as face masks,” he says.

Schuchardt says that Tennessee needs to work with the federal government to ensure that we are ready, in the event of a balance of payments crisis. According to Schuchardt,“we need to ensure that we have adequate supplies of oil.” He says that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is only about half full. “We need to refill the reserve faster,” he says.

Prior to running for office, Schuchardt practiced law for nearly thirty years. Between 2018 and the present, a group of court-insiders attacked Schuchardt's license to practice law, to obtain a $200,000 payment for themselves. Schuchardt filed a complaint against the court insiders, for self-dealing. However, the Tennessee Supreme Court has not taken action in connection with the matter.

Schuchardt's adversary in the election, Elaine Davis, is the Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Tennessee General Assembly. According to Schuchardt,“Elaine Davis has known about this situation for nearly two years.” To his knowledge, Davis has taken no action to enforce the rules of ethics in connection with the matter. Schuchardt is calling for greater oversight of the courts, to prevent this sort of self-dealing in the future.

Schuchardt is a graduate of Cornell University and Columbia Law School. Schuchardt practiced law for nearly thirty years, before running for office. He focused his legal practice on civil liberties issues in the courts.

