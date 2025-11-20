ASMAT Emerges As Delhi NCR's Leading Digital Marketing Institute Offering Comprehensive Industry-Ready Training Programs Today.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ASMAT‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ (Autus School of Marketing & Technology), known as the leading digital marketing institute of Delhi NCR, is now delivering some of the most in-depth and industry-relevant digital marketing courses in the area. ASMAT, with a significant outreach in West Delhi, South Delhi, North Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, is on a mission to equip students with skill-based and employment-oriented training. ASMAT‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌'s in-depth programs are carried out by industry veterans with more than 20 years of experience from Autus ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌Digital.

ASMAT's programs are customized to provide the skills needed for the fast-growing business sectors in the Delhi NCR region, where the demand for qualified digital marketers, content creators, and performance marketers has reached a record level.

Why ASMAT Stands Out in the Delhi NCR Digital Education Landscape

ASMAT equips learners with skills that are in sync with the local industry requirements. As Delhi NCR houses a massive number of digital agencies, IT companies, startups, real estate firms, hospitals, e-commerce brands, and educational institutions, the demand for digital marketers is going to rise rapidly.

The institute offers:



More than 50 advanced modules covering SEO, Social Media Marketing, PPC, YouTube & Content Strategy, Email Marketing, Performance Marketing, and AI-powered tools.

Practical work experience on a live project with local and international brands led by Autus Digital.

Students, professionals, freelancers, and homemakers from NCR can avail flexible batches.

Top companies and digital agencies in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon will offer 100% placement assistance to you.

Access to top tools like SEMrush, Google Ads, Analytics, Meta Business Suite, Canva, and more. Mentors with deep agency and market experience in Delhi NCR and a wealth of experience.



Who Should Join ASMAT's Digital Marketing Course?

ASMAT offers various offline and online Digital Marketing Courses in Delhi and surrounding areas that are planned and implemented with the intention to provide benefits to a variety of learners from the whole of the NCR region:

1. Students & College Graduates (Delhi University, IP University, Private Colleges)



Get hands-on skills that are required in the job market even before finishing your studies.

Develop a professional portfolio with real projects. Get internships in various agencies, startups, and brands across NCR.

2. Working Professionals Seeking Career Growth



Enhance digital skills for career advancements or salary increments.

Transition into a different career in digital roles that are in high demand. Obtain the certification that is acknowledged by the corporate sector across Delhi NCR.

3. Entrepreneurs & Business Owners



Use performance marketing efficiently to draw business leads.

Understand branding, automation, and customer acquisition strategies thoroughly. In place of relying only on agency services, you should manage your own digital presence.

4. Homemakers & Housewives



Get a freelancing or social media management job at home.

Develop flexible and independent digital careers It is not necessary to have a technical or marketing background.

5. Freelancers, Creators & Aspiring Agency Owners



Master niche digital skills to precisely reach clients based in NCR and across the world.

Understand campaign strategy, optimization, and reporting. Establish a fast-growing digital marketing practice or agency.



Programs Offered Across Delhi NCR

Master in Digital Marketing (6 Months)



25+ Certifications

Internship Included

Live Projects (NCR + International) AI-Driven Marketing Tools

Advanced Digital Marketing Program (4 Months)



360° Digital Skill Development

Practical Assignments Personalized Placement Support

Weekly Add-On Workshops



Personal Branding for the Delhi NCR job market

ChatGPT & AI Tools for Marketing

Resume Building & Interview Preparation YouTube & Instagram Strategy Sessions

Free demo classes are available for all aspiring learners across Delhi NCR.

Leadership Statement

According the Gaurav Madan, Director of ASMAT,"Delhi NCR is going through a major digital transformation and a digital marketer with a strong skill set is in demand by all sectors.""We aim to equip students, professionals, homemakers, and business owners with hands-on, industry-aligned digital skills that will be instrumental to them in achieving career development, increasing their incomes, and the success of their businesses," he added.

About ASMAT – Autus School of Marketing & Technology

ASMAT is a top-tier digital marketing institute located in the heart of New Delhi. With over 20 years of the Autus Digital Agency's experience in India, the U.S., and Canada, ASMAT is a leader in imparting skills through real, live-project-based digital marketing training. It also offers placement support to students across Delhi NCR.