Global Youth Celebration Held In Baku Ahead Of WTDC-25

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Baku hosted the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Youth Celebration 2025, a large-scale and youth-focused international event held in connection with the upcoming World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25). The celebration, which served as a dynamic, inclusive, and highly engaging platform for dialogue and cooperation, brought together more than 500 participants from over 60 countries. These included young innovators, government officials, academic representatives, and industry leaders who gathered with the shared goal of promoting meaningful youth participation in shaping the future of digital development and the broader ICT ecosystem in an even more impactful way.







The opening ceremony featured remarks from Sameddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as from Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau. In their speeches, both officials emphasized the critical importance of youth engagement in the information and communication technology sector. They highlighted how empowering young people, supporting their innovative ideas, and involving them in decision-making processes play a vital role in accelerating technological progress, enhancing global cooperation, and advancing long-term development objectives across various regions. The speakers also noted the increasing relevance of the space industry and emerging technologies in addressing global challenges faced by modern societies.







Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava stated:“At the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, we have made a simple but powerful choice: to place young people at the very heart of digital development and transformation - not as passive beneficiaries, but as active co-architects of our digital future. This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for youth to share their experiences as pioneers of digital transformation. My sincere appreciation goes to the Government of Azerbaijan for hosting this important gathering.” His remarks underscored the belief that young people are essential drivers of innovation, creativity, and continuous progress in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Following the opening ceremony, an intergenerational dialogue session was held, bringing together young participants from ITU's six regional offices and representatives from Azerbaijan. During this exchange, participants discussed diverse perspectives, shared their ideas and expectations, and explored how collaboration between generations can strengthen digital development initiatives and create broader opportunities for cooperation.

Throughout the day, a series of interactive sessions, educational seminars, and thematic dialogues were organized at three key locations: the National Aviation Academy, Azercosmos's SPACE Academy, and the STEAM Innovation Center.

At the National Aviation Academy, participants attended an interactive session focusing on creating equal opportunities for young professionals through ICT. They also joined detailed technical tours that included flight simulators, aerospace laboratories, and various facilities of the aviation technology center, allowing them to gain deeper insights into aviation technologies.

Azercosmos's SPACE Academy hosted a hands-on seminar titled“Establishing Telecommunication with the International Space Station,” where university students learned step-by-step how to assemble orbital antennas and establish live communication with the ISS through practical and immersive exercises.

The STEAM Innovation Center featured an engaging panel with astronauts Alper Gezeravcı, Tuva Cihangir Atasever, and Dumitru Dorin Prunariu. The discussion centered on the role of telecommunications in space exploration and concluded with a special signing session that delighted the participants and young attendees.

The day ended with a cultural and intergenerational networking reception at the Hilton Hotel, bringing together WTDC-25 participants, young professionals, and prominent public figures to encourage collaboration, dialogue, and future partnerships in an inspiring environment.