Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation To Q3 2025 Earnings Call Presentation
Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, November 28, 2025, followed by a Q&A session.
The earnings call can be accessed through the following link:
A recording will be available on the Company's website.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
Legal Disclaimer:
