Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation To Q3 2025 Earnings Call Presentation

Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q3 2025 financial report on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, November 28, 2025, followed by a Q&A session.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link:

A recording will be available on the Company's website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114