Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation To Q3 2025 Earnings Call Presentation


2025-11-20 05:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q3 2025 financial report on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, November 28, 2025, followed by a Q&A session.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link:

A recording will be available on the Company's website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


MENAFN20112025004107003653ID1110372338



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search